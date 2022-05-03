How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Webb Simpson seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. He took 18th at the par-71 TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2019.
How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Simpson's Statistics
- Simpson will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Simpson has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Simpson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
35
+6
$75,563
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
61
-5
$16,800
