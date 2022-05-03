How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Webb Simpson tees off on #1 during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Webb Simpson seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. He took 18th at the par-71 TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2019.

How to Watch Webb Simpson at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Simpson's Statistics

Simpson will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Simpson has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Simpson has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 35 +6 $75,563 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 48 -4 $19,439 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii 61 -5 $16,800

