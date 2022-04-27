How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Wesley Bryan enters play in Vallarta, Mexico seeking better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the RBC Heritage
How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Bryan's Statistics
- Bryan has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Bryan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
62
-2
$17,004
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+9
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)