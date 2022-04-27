How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Wesley Bryan plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Wesley Bryan enters play in Vallarta, Mexico seeking better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the RBC Heritage

How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Bryan's Statistics

Bryan has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Bryan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 15 -10 $56,425 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 62 -2 $17,004 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +9 $0

