How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Wesley Bryan enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 after a 65th-place finish in McKinney, Texas at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Bryan's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Bryan has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Bryan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
65
-11
$19,292
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
