Wesley Bryan will appear in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 after a 33rd-place finish in Vallarta, Mexico at the Mexico Open.
How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Bryan's Statistics
- Bryan has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Bryan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- In his last appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2017, Bryan finished 46th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
62
-2
$17,004
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
