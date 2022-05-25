How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Will Zalatoris plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Will Zalatoris posted a second-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge looking for better results.

How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Zalatoris' Statistics

Over his last 11 rounds, Zalatoris has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 11 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Zalatoris has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

The last time Zalatoris golfed this course (2021), he finished 59th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 2 -1 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 6 -3 $521,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 38 +6 $53,400

