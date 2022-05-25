How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Will Zalatoris posted a second-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge looking for better results.
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Zalatoris' Statistics
- Over his last 11 rounds, Zalatoris has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 11 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Zalatoris has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- The last time Zalatoris golfed this course (2021), he finished 59th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
2
-1
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
6
-3
$521,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
38
+6
$53,400
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
