How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Will Zalatoris reacts after making a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Will Zalatoris, the No. 30 player in the world, looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Zalatoris' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Zalatoris has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Zalatoris has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 6 -3 $521,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 38 +6 $53,400 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 26 -6 $85,800

