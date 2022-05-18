How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Will Zalatoris, the No. 30 player in the world, looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 19-22.
How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Zalatoris' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Zalatoris has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Zalatoris has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
6
-3
$521,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
38
+6
$53,400
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
26
-6
$85,800
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
