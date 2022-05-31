How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Will Zalatoris enters play in Dublin, Ohio ranked No. 14 in the world, and is trying for better results June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Zalatoris' Statistics
- Zalatoris has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Zalatoris has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed Muirfield Village GC (2018).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
2
-1
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
6
-3
$521,250
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
