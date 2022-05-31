How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Will Zalatoris plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Will Zalatoris enters play in Dublin, Ohio ranked No. 14 in the world, and is trying for better results June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Charles Schwab Challenge

How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Zalatoris' Statistics

Zalatoris has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Zalatoris has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed Muirfield Village GC (2018).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 2 -1 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 6 -3 $521,250 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000

Regional restrictions apply.