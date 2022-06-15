How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Will Zalatoris enters play in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 after a fifth-place finish in Dublin, Ohio at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Zalatoris' Statistics
- Zalatoris has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Zalatoris has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
2
-5
$1,620,000
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
6
-3
$521,250
