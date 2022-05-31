William McGirt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

How to Watch William McGirt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 20, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; William McGirt plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

William McGirt didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch William McGirt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

McGirt's Statistics

McGirt has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

McGirt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 48 -3 $22,308 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 66 +7 $16,800

