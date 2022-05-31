William McGirt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

Skip to main content

How to Watch William McGirt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 20, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; William McGirt plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

William McGirt didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Muirfield Village GC.

McGirt's Statistics

  • McGirt has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • McGirt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.
  • He didn't survive the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+1

$0

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+2

$0

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

48

-3

$22,308

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

-1

$0

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

66

+7

$16,800

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
