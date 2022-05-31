William McGirt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

How to Watch William McGirt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
William McGirt didn't fare well the last time he took the course in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Muirfield Village GC.
How to Watch William McGirt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
McGirt's Statistics
- McGirt has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- McGirt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
66
+7
$16,800
How To Watch
