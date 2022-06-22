How to Watch William McGirt at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 70th in this tournament a year ago, William McGirt has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut June 23-26.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
McGirt's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, McGirt has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- McGirt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021, McGirt placed 70th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
