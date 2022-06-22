How to Watch William McGirt at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 20, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; William McGirt plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 70th in this tournament a year ago, William McGirt has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut June 23-26.

How to Watch William McGirt at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

McGirt's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, McGirt has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

McGirt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his most recent appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021, McGirt placed 70th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 48 -3 $22,308 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0

