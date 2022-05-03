How to Watch William McGirt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
William McGirt takes the course in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland. He's looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
How to Watch William McGirt at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
McGirt's Statistics
- McGirt has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- McGirt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
66
+7
$16,800
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)