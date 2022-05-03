Nov 20, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; William McGirt plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

William McGirt takes the course in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland. He's looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

How to Watch William McGirt at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

McGirt's Statistics

McGirt has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

McGirt has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +2 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 48 -3 $22,308 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 66 +7 $16,800 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +4 $0

