How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Wyndham Clark reacts after a shot on the 11th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Wyndham Clark enters play in Fort Worth, Texas looking for better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the AT&T Byron Nelson

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Clark's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Clark has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Clark has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Clark last played at Colonial Country Club in 2021 and placed 20th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 67 E $15,111 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 71 +6 $17,372 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 22 -9 $38,665

