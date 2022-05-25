How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Wyndham Clark enters play in Fort Worth, Texas looking for better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the AT&T Byron Nelson
How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Clark's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Clark has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Clark has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Clark last played at Colonial Country Club in 2021 and placed 20th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
71
+6
$17,372
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
22
-9
$38,665
