How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Wyndham Clark is in 34th position, with a score of -3, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Clark's Statistics
- Clark has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.
- Clark has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
71
+6
$17,372
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
22
-9
$38,665
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
