How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Wyndham Clark reacts after a shot on the 11th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Wyndham Clark is in 34th position, with a score of -3, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Clark's Statistics

Clark has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last nine rounds.

Clark has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 71 +6 $17,372 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 22 -9 $38,665 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +3 $0

