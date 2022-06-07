How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Wyndham Clark posted a 37th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 RBC Canadian Open trying to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Clark's Statistics
- Clark has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Clark has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
