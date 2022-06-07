How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Wyndham Clark plays his shot from the 18th fairway during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Wyndham Clark posted a 37th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 RBC Canadian Open trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Clark's Statistics

Clark has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Clark has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 67 E $15,111 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171

