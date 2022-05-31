How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Wyndham Clark didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Muirfield Village GC.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Clark's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Clark has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Clark has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Clark missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
71
+6
$17,372
How To Watch
