How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Wyndham Clark plays from the 11th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Wyndham Clark didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Clark's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Clark has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Clark has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

The last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Clark missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 67 E $15,111 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 71 +6 $17,372

