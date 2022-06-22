How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Wyndham Clark looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the U.S. Open at The Country Club of Brookline when he tees off in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Clark's Statistics
- Clark has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Clark has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Clark did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
How To Watch
