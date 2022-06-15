How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Wyndham Clark will appear in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 after a seventh-place finish in Toronto, Canada at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: NBC
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Clark's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Clark has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Clark has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
