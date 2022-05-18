How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Xander Schauffele posted a fifth-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 PGA Championship looking to improve on that finish.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Schauffele's Statistics
- Schauffele has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
5
-23
$336,700
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+7
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
12
-11
$159,900
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
13
-9
$243,000
Regional restrictions apply.
