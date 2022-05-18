How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 18, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Xander Schauffele putts on the sixth green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Last tournament at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Xander Schauffele posted a fifth-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 PGA Championship looking to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Schauffele's Statistics

Schauffele has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 5 -23 $336,700 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +7 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 12 -11 $159,900 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 13 -9 $243,000

