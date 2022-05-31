How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Xander Schauffele enters play June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Southern Hills Country Club following a 13th-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Schauffele's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schauffele has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- In Schauffele's last five trips to this course, he's finished among the top 20 four times. His average finish at the course is 13th.
- In his last five attempts at this course, he's made the cut four times.
- Schauffele last played this course in 2021, finishing 11th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
5
-23
$336,700
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+7
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
12
-11
$159,900
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
