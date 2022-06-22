Skip to main content

How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Xander Schauffele watches his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Schauffele, the No. 15 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 20th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.

How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Travelers Championship

Schauffele's Statistics

  • Schauffele has finished in the top 20 in four straight events.
  • Schauffele will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.
  • Schauffele has finished below par six times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day nine times.
  • Schauffele last played at TPC River Highlands in 2020 and finished 20th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 16-19

U.S. Open

14

+2

$241,302

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

18

-2

$142,800

May 19-22

PGA Championship

13

E

$253,750

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

5

-23

$336,700

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

MC

+7

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
22
2022

Travelers Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

