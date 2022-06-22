How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Xander Schauffele watches his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Schauffele, the No. 15 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 20th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Schauffele's Statistics

Schauffele has finished in the top 20 in four straight events.

Schauffele will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.

Schauffele has finished below par six times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day nine times.

Schauffele last played at TPC River Highlands in 2020 and finished 20th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 5 -23 $336,700 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +7 $0

