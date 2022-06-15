How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 2, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Xander Schauffele reacts to missing a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished seventh in this tournament a year ago, Xander Schauffele has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts June 16-19.

How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Schauffele's Statistics

Schauffele will take aim at his fourth straight finish in the top 20 this week.

Schauffele has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Schauffele has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 five times.

Schauffele has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 5 -23 $336,700 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +7 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 12 -11 $159,900

