How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished seventh in this tournament a year ago, Xander Schauffele has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts June 16-19.
How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Schauffele's Statistics
- Schauffele will take aim at his fourth straight finish in the top 20 this week.
- Schauffele has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Schauffele has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 five times.
- Schauffele has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
5
-23
$336,700
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+7
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
12
-11
$159,900
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)