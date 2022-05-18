How to Watch Yuki Inamori at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Yuki Inamori enters the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 coming off a 35th-place finish in the ZOZO Championship in his last competition.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Inamori's Statistics
- Inamori has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Inamori has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
October 21-24
ZOZO Championship
35
+1
$50,098
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+16
$0
