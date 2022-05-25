May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Zach Johnson looks inform the ninth tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Johnson hits the links in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Johnson's Statistics

Over his last four rounds, Johnson has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Johnson has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last four rounds.

Johnson last played this course in 2021, finishing 32nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +11 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 13 -8 $158,670

Regional restrictions apply.