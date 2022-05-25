How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Zach Johnson hits the links in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Johnson's Statistics
- Over his last four rounds, Johnson has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Johnson has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last four rounds.
- Johnson last played this course in 2021, finishing 32nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
