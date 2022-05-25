Skip to main content

How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Zach Johnson looks inform the ninth tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Johnson hits the links in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Johnson's Statistics

  • Over his last four rounds, Johnson has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
  • He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Johnson has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last four rounds.
  • Johnson last played this course in 2021, finishing 32nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+11

$0

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+4

$0

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+4

$0

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

MC

+5

$0

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

13

-8

$158,670

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

