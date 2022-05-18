How to Watch Zach Johnson at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Wells Fargo Championship, Zach Johnson struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. He's aiming for a bounce-back performance in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
How to Watch Zach Johnson at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Johnson's Statistics
- Over his last four rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Johnson has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last four rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
