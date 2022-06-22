How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Zach Johnson shot -6 and took 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Travelers Championship.
How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
Johnson's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Johnson has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Johnson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- In his last appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Johnson placed 25th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+4
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+5
$0
