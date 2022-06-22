How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 28, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Zach Johnson plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Johnson shot -6 and took 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Travelers Championship.

How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Johnson's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Johnson has finished below par once, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Johnson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his last appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Johnson placed 25th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 23 -1 $77,700 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +11 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +5 $0

