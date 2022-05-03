How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Zach Johnson looks for a better result in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after he finished 51st shooting +3 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Johnson's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Johnson has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last six rounds.
- Johnson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+4
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+5
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
13
-8
$158,670
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
