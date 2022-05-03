How to Watch Zach Johnson at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Zach Johnson takes a tee shot from the first hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Johnson looks for a better result in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after he finished 51st shooting +3 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Johnson's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Johnson has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last six rounds.

Johnson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +4 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +5 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 13 -8 $158,670 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0

