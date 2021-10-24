How to Watch ZOZO Championship, Final Round:

Hideki Matsuyama (-10) maintained the lead in the third round at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship in Japan. Cameron Tringale (-9) is right behind him at the start of Sunday’s championship round.

Matsuyama gave back a stroke on the 18th hole to end the day on Saturday.

Tringale started his day one over par through six holes before getting back into his groove and finishing stroke for stroke with Matsuyama.

The rest of the field has three golfers at six under par in Sebastián Muñoz, Brendan Steele and Matt Wallace, and two at five under par in Branden Grace and Tommy Fleetwood.

None of those golfers have shot better than five under par in a round this week, so a comeback is not very likely. Grace is the one to watch in this group of five golfers as he has gotten better and better in every round this week. He started with a 72, followed by a 66 and a 67 as he found his rhythm.

