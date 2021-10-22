The fifth event of the PGA Tour season ventures to Japan with some of the best players in the world and local favorites.

Two local favorites, Hiroshi Iwata (-7) and Hideki Matsuyama (-6) find themselves at the top of the leaderboard after one day of play. There are 11 golfers within four strokes of the lead, including some of the best golfers on the PGA Tour who are looking to get an early season win in the race for the FedEx Cup.

How to Watch ZOZO Championship, Second Round:

Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Match Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The time difference and travel had to play a part in the scores in the first round, but several golfers were able to get off to a strong start.

It is really fun to see so much success from the local players in this tournament taking place in Japan. Most PGA Tour events are in the states, but this was a showcase for the local talent thriving at home.

Iwata built his lead with three birdies on the front nine and then four birdies and an eagle on the back nine. He closed out the day with a momentum building birdie, birdie and eagle.

Matsuyama finds himself one stroke back of the lead built on three birdies on the back nine and three on the front nine.

Xander Schauffele (E) won the Gold Medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is familiar with success in Japan, but after a strong start (-3 through five holes) he fell to even par on the day with four bogeys and one birdie to close out his day.

Now that one round is in the books and the golfers have a feel for the course and time difference, today should be a very exciting day on the course in Japan.

