How to Watch Zozo Championship, Third Round

Hideki Matsuyama (-8) enters the weekend with a one-stroke lead on the field at the Zozo Championship, the PGA Tour's lone event in Japan.

After a steady day on the course in Friday's second round, Matsuyama finds himself with a one-stroke lead heading into the weekend.

Matsuyama played a modest round on Friday, shooting two under par with three birdies and one bogey. He is playing some of the best golf of his career this year; he won the 2021 Masters and finished tied for fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

Cameron Tringale (-7) is alone in second place after shooting 67 and 66 in the first two rounds, with 10 birdies and three bogeys.

Then comes Matt Wallace and Brendan Steel (-6) and Joaquín Niemann and Tommy Fleetwood (-5).

Local golfer Hiroshi Iwata (-4) was at the top of the leaderboard after he shot a seven-under-par 63 in the first round but fell off with a three-over-par 73 on the second day.

Collin Morikawa (-1) and Maverick McNealy (+2) are the two highest-ranked golfers in the FedEx Cup standings in the tournament but they are far off the lead. Can either make a play for the title this weekend?