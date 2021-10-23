    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Zozo Championship, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Hideki Matsuyama holds a one-stroke lead heading into the third round at the Zozo Championship in his home country of Japan.
    Hideki Matsuyama (-8) enters the weekend with a one-stroke lead on the field at the Zozo Championship, the PGA Tour's lone event in Japan.

    How to Watch ZOZO Championship:

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch ZOZO Championship, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After a steady day on the course in Friday's second round, Matsuyama finds himself with a one-stroke lead heading into the weekend.

    Matsuyama played a modest round on Friday, shooting two under par with three birdies and one bogey. He is playing some of the best golf of his career this year; he won the 2021 Masters and finished tied for fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

    Cameron Tringale (-7) is alone in second place after shooting 67 and 66 in the first two rounds, with 10 birdies and three bogeys.

    Then comes Matt Wallace and Brendan Steel (-6) and Joaquín Niemann and Tommy Fleetwood (-5).

    Local golfer Hiroshi Iwata (-4) was at the top of the leaderboard after he shot a seven-under-par 63 in the first round but fell off with a three-over-par 73 on the second day.

    Collin Morikawa (-1) and Maverick McNealy (+2) are the two highest-ranked golfers in the FedEx Cup standings in the tournament but they are far off the lead. Can either make a play for the title this weekend?

    ZOZO Championship, Third Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
