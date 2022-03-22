The 2021-22 Andebol 1 season continues as Benfica, the third-place team in the league behind Sporting and Porto, takes on ADA Maia, which currently sits eighth out of the 12 teams.

How to Watch ADA Maia vs Benfica Today:

Match Date: March 22, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV

ADA Maia is coming off of a 34-26 win over Avanca in its most recent league match, while Benfica defeated Gaia 39-25.

In terms of head-to-head matches, these two teams last met in March of 2021, with Benfica winning the contest 24-20.

Benfica has won the Andebol 1 seven times, most recently in. 2007-2008. This is a league that's been dominated by Porto, which has won 22 titles.

The winner of the league qualifies for the EHF Champions League, while second and third place advance to the EHF European League. Benfica is currently competing in that competition, where it is set to play German side SC Magdeburg later this month in the Last 16. Benfica has never won a major European competition but did finish second twice in the EHF Challenge Cup.

