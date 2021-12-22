Benfica faces Aguas Santas in an important contest on Wednesday in Andebol 1.

In Campeonato Nacional de Andebol, better known as Andebol 1, Portugal’s premier handball league, Benfica plays Aquas Santas in a pivotal matchup.

How to Watch Benfica vs. Aguas Santas Today:

Match Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV (Canada)

Aguas Santas is third in the league with a 10-4 record and no draws. The club is 3-2 over its last five matches and has a total of 34 points. It’s currently on a two-match winning streak.

That’s just a two-point lead over Benfica, which is fourth in the league with 32 points. Benfica is 10-2 on the season with no draws and is also 3-2 over its last five matches.

Both clubs are sitting behind powerhouses Sporting and Porto. At the top of the standings is Sporting with 40 points. Porto is right behind with 39 points. Porto is the reigning champion and is the most successful team in Andebol 1 history with 22 championships.

