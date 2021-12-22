Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Benfica vs. Aguas Santas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Benfica faces Aguas Santas in an important contest on Wednesday in Andebol 1.
    Author:

    In Campeonato Nacional de Andebol, better known as Andebol 1, Portugal’s premier handball league, Benfica plays Aquas Santas in a pivotal matchup.

    How to Watch Benfica vs. Aguas Santas Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Benfica TV (Canada)

    Live Stream Benfica vs. Aguas Santas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! 

    Aguas Santas is third in the league with a 10-4 record and no draws. The club is 3-2 over its last five matches and has a total of 34 points. It’s currently on a two-match winning streak.

    That’s just a two-point lead over Benfica, which is fourth in the league with 32 points. Benfica is 10-2 on the season with no draws and is also 3-2 over its last five matches.

    Both clubs are sitting behind powerhouses Sporting and Porto. At the top of the standings is Sporting with 40 points. Porto is right behind with 39 points. Porto is the reigning champion and is the most successful team in Andebol 1 history with 22 championships. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Benfica vs. Águas Santas

    TV CHANNEL: Benfica TV (Canada)
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    lyon
    Soccer

    Olympique Lyon vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    lille
    Soccer

    Girondins Bordeaux vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    AS Monaco
    Soccer

    AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Soccer

    FC Lorient vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    OGC Nice
    Soccer

    OGC Nice vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    stade de reims
    Soccer

    Olympique Marseille vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    Handball

    How to Watch Benfica vs. Aguas Santas

    2 minutes ago
    liberty
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Liberty vs. Northern Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Kevin Easley Jr. (top right) shoots against Liberty Flames forward Shiloh Robinson (33) and guard Chris Parker (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Iowa vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy