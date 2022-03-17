The first semifinal of the WIAAWI Division 4 tournament has Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Cameron today.

The first semifinal of the Division 4 tournament in the WIAAWI men’s basketball championship pits No. 1 Milwaukee Academy of Science (15-3-1) and No. 4 Cameron (18-6). The winner of this game will take on either No. 2 Roncalli and No. 3 Marshall. This season, Milwaukee ended as the No. 9 team in Milwaukee and No. 18 in the state of Wisconsin overall while the Comets wrapped as the No. 89 team in Minneapolis and No. 123 in Wisconsin.

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 4 Tournament, First Semifinal: Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Cameron today:

Game Date: Mar. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WKOW - Madison, WI)

Watch WIAAWI Division 4 Tournament, First Semifinal: Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Cameron online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Milwaukee Academy of Science has played in some tougher than expected tests here at the end of the season including a win over Howards Grove (91-74) in the playoffs:

For Milwaukee Academy of Science, it averaged 76.2 points per game and played in a lot of double-digit games giving up 58.7 points to opponents.

The tie on their schedule came early in the season to Hamilton in a game the teams did not play and per their rules, ended in a tie due to the circumstances.

This semifinal is a potential David vs. Goliath scenario as the Comets are not ranked in the top 100 this season despite a very strong overall profile.

It averaged 74.4 points per game and gave up 63.9 in the regular season. It played in more tightly contested games and shootouts than their opponent today, which allows for a wild variance in results but also gives the Comets a chance to beat any team on any night with their offense.

Which team will fill the first slot in the state championship game alongside the winner of No. 2 Roncalli and No. 3 Marshall who will compete in the second semifinal?

Regional restrictions may apply.