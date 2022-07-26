How to Watch Strive for Greatness 16U vs. Vegas Elite 16U: Live Stream

Strive for Greatness and Vegas Elite face off in the Las Vegas Big Time Finale on Tuesday.

The showcase for youth basketball's top talent continues on Tuesday with the Las Vegas Big Time Finale when Strive for Greatness and Vegas Elite face off at Bishop Gorman High School.

How to Watch Strive for Greatness 16U vs. Vegas Elite 16U Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

College coaches and basketball fans from around the globe flock to Las Vegas every year to see the game's best young players square off against each other in the Las Vegas Big Time tournament, formerly known as the Fab 48 competition. The event features four 16U teams and four 17U teams, bringing together talent from the various shoe circuits to compete against each other.

Each game has ranked prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes. For Strive for Greatness 16U, point guard Elzie Harrington is one to watch, standing at 6-foot-5, 180 pounds. Harrington is a big guard who knows how to penetrate, with his pace standing out for his age and stature. For Vegas Elite 16U, Jon Mobley is a 6-foot-2 point guard with as much range as any shooter in the 2024 class.

