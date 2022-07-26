Watch Team WhyNot vs. Compton Magic: Stream Las Vegas Big Time Finale

Skip to main content

How to Watch Team WhyNot 17U vs. Compton Magic 17U: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team WhyNot and Compton Magic face off in the Las Vegas Big Time Finale on Tuesday.

The showcase for youth basketball's top talent continues on Tuesday with the Las Vegas Big Time Finale when Team WhyNot and Compton Magic face off at Bishop Gorman High School.

How to Watch Team WhyNot 17U vs. Compton Magic 17U Today:

Game Date: July 26, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Team WhyNot 17U vs. Compton Magic 17U on fuboTV:

College coaches and basketball fans from around the globe flock to Las Vegas every year to see the game's best young players square off against each other in the Las Vegas Big Time Finale tournament. The event features four 16U teams and four 17U teams, bringing together talent from the various shoe circuits to compete against each other.

Each game has ranked prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes. For Compton Magic, small forward Koa Peat is one to look out for as the 6-foot-8 playmaker is coming off of winning a gold medal with USA Basketball, where he averaged over nine points and four rebounds along the way.

