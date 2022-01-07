Skip to main content

How to Watch Abraham Lincoln Council Bluffs vs. Millard North: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Top 40 teams in Iowa square off with Abraham Lincoln taking on Millard North.

Abraham Lincoln (5-1) comes in as the No. 40 ranked team in the state of Iowa and takes on Millard North (8-1), which comes in as the No. 14 ranked team in the state. Both of these teams are off to a great start overall and this could be a launching point to the season to get into the Top 10 in their division and classification. 

How to Watch Abraham Lincoln Council Bluffs vs. Millard North today:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)

Watch Abraham Lincoln Council Bluffs vs. Millard North online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year Millard North won in a closely contested game against Lincoln as a part of their awesome undefeated start to the season:

Millard North is coming off of their first loss of the season to Omaha Westside (61-74) and are looking to rebound.

This season they are averaging 69.2 points per game and giving up only 55.6 points to their opponents. They have been fairly dominant winning by double-figures in six of the nine games this season, with the three close calls and only loss coming in their final four games.

They have played like one of the best teams in the state all season with this being one of the biggest challenges on the schedule today.

On the other side, Abraham Lincoln is averaging 69.6 points per game and giving up 51.8 points per game to their opponents.

They are also coming off their first loss of the season to Bellevue West (66-73). Before that they won four out of their first five games by double figures with only one single digit win on the season so far.

This is going to be one of the biggest and most important games of the season in Iowa basketball.

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Abraham Lincoln Council Bluffs vs. Millard North

TV CHANNEL: Telemundo (KFDY-Lincoln, NE)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
