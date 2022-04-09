How to Watch Auburn (WA) vs. Calvary Christian (FL)

Auburn (WA) takes on Calvary Christian (FL) in the inaugural State Champions Invitational title game on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch the State Champions Invitational: Auburn (WA) vs Calvary Christian (FL) Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Auburn advanced to the finals by beating Norcross (GA) 58-41 on Thursday. The Trojans led throughout the whole game but used a 12-2 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Kaden Hansen had a game-high 17 points for the Trojans to help them get the semifinal win.

Saturday, it gets tougher as they take on the No. 3 ranked team in the country in Calvary Christian.

The Eagles beat Sidwell Friends 58-37 but led just 24-22 at halftime. They used a great defensive performance in the second half to stretch the lead and get a comfortable win.

Taylor Hendricks scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help lead Calvary Christian to the semifinal win.

Saturday, the Eagles will look to cap their great season with a title in the State Champions Invitational.

