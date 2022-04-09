How to Watch Auburn (WA) vs. Calvary Christian (FL)

Skip to main content

How to Watch State Champions Invitational Championship: Auburn (WA) vs Calvary Christian (FL) Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn (WA) takes on Calvary Christian (FL) in the inaugural State Champions Invitational title game on Saturday afternoon.

The inaugural State Champions Invitational will wrap up on Saturday afternoon when Auburn (WA) and Calvary Christian (FL) battle for the title.

How to Watch the State Champions Invitational: Auburn (WA) vs Calvary Christian (FL) Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the State Champions Invitational: Auburn (WA) vs Calvary Christian (FL) game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Auburn advanced to the finals by beating Norcross (GA) 58-41 on Thursday. The Trojans led throughout the whole game but used a 12-2 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Kaden Hansen had a game-high 17 points for the Trojans to help them get the semifinal win.

Saturday, it gets tougher as they take on the No. 3 ranked team in the country in Calvary Christian.

The Eagles beat Sidwell Friends 58-37 but led just 24-22 at halftime. They used a great defensive performance in the second half to stretch the lead and get a comfortable win.

Taylor Hendricks scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help lead Calvary Christian to the semifinal win.

Saturday, the Eagles will look to cap their great season with a title in the State Champions Invitational.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Auburn (WA) vs. Calvary Christian (FL)

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
