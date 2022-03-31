AZ Compass and Montverde play the second of four games in the GEICO High School National quarterfinals.

AZ Compass heads to the GEICO High School National tournament fresh off a loss in its last game to Link Academy on March 12.

How to Watch the GEICO High School National Quarterfinals: AZ Compass (AZ) vs Montverde (FL) Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Dragons had won five straight coming into that game but dropped the close 59-54 game to the Lions.

Despite that loss, the Dragons still finished the year 24-4 and earned the No. 6 seed in the tournament.

AZ Compass has played three teams joining them in Florida and went 1-2 in those games.

Thursday afternoon, they will look to get a second win against a Montverde team that has won five of the last nine titles. For many years, Montverde has been the best team in this tournament.

The Eagles come in 20-4 on the year, but three of those losses have come against teams in this tournament.

They lost two games to IMG Academy and split with Sunrise Christian Academy. They do also own two wins against La Lumiere and Oak Hill Academy. They are very familiar with the teams down here in Florida but have not played AZ Compass yet and will be looking to avoid the upset on Thursday afternoon.

