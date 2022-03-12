Skip to main content

How to Watch IHSA Class 4A Tournament, Third Place Game: Barrington vs Bolingbrook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bolingbrook is coming off a 30 point loss to Glen Ellyn and will be taking on Barrington for the third-place game.

The IHSA Class 4A tournament is coming to an end with the third-place game between Barrington and Bolingbrook. Glen Ellyn beat Bolingbrook by 30 points earlier today and the Raiders are hoping to avenge that loss today.

How to Watch IHSA Class 4A Tournament, Third Place Game: Barrington vs Bolingbrook Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WREX- Rockford, IL)

Live stream the Louisiana Tech vs North Texas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It would have been one of the biggest upsets in Illinois basketball this year had the Raiders beat Glen Ellyn considering the Hilltoppers were 35-1 this season. Barrington is coming off a close loss to Whitney Young.

This is the first 30-win season for Bolingbrook head coach Rob Brost and he is hoping to cap the season off with 31 wins for his program. Before today, the last time Bolingbrook lost was Jan. 17. 

Barrington is in a similar boat. The last time the Broncos lost, before today, was Jan. 11. Both of these teams have not done a lot of losing this season and are hoping to not drop two straight games. 

This should be a tightly-contested game between two great programs. Tune in to NBC (WREX- Rockford, IL) at 10 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

