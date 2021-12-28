How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Balboa (Calif.) vs. Highland (Va.)

The Beach Ball Classic heads into its second day with Balboa taking on Highland in a battle of the coasts.

Coming from San Francisco, the Balboa Buccaneers (2–9) will take on the Highland Hawks (6–2) out of Warrenton, Va., in the Beach Ball Classic.

How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Balboa (CA) vs. Highland (VA) Today:

Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

The Beach Ball Classic is one of the biggest high school tournaments of the year, with schools from all around the country playing in the event.

So far this season, the Hawks have played well after a 2–2 start, winning four games in a row and looking like one of the best teams in the state of Virginia.

On the season, they are averaging 72.6 points per game and giving up 52.5 points to their opponents. During this winning streak, they have been even better, putting up 76.2 points per game and only giving up 46.2 points to their opponents.

Tuesday brings a tougher test, but a big win in the Beach Ball Classic will go a long way for the Hawks season.

On the other side, the Buccaneers have endured a very difficult start to their season. After a 0–5 start, they won two of three, but then dropped two more heading into today’s game.

They are putting up only 47.8 points per game and allowing 66.3 points to their opponents this season. Of their nine losses, six of them have come by 20 or more points.

