    December 27, 2021
    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: BFL Prep (Wash.) vs. Miami Sr. (Fla.): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Miami Sr. and BFL Prep face off in the Beach Ball Classic high school boys basketball tournament.
    One of the premier high school basketball tournaments, the Beach Ball Classic kicks off Monday and runs through Thursday. The tournament was created in 1981 by Dan D’Antoni, the brother of NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni. It has evolved into a large tournament featuring schools from all over the country.

    Beach Ball Classic: BFL Prep (WA) vs. Miami Sr (FL)

    Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Live stream the Beach Ball Classic: BFL Prep (WA) vs. Miami Sr (FL) game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    One of the first matchups of this tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C., is between two teams in the Prep Team Bracket. The Miami Stingarees are 5–3 on the season. They look to bounce back from a tough loss against Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, which was their first out-of-state matchup on the season.

    It will be tough against the BFL Prep Academy, which has become a premier destination already even though it was founded in 2020. It has produced several high profile college players already, including Paolo Banchero of Duke, who was a five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American.

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Beach Ball Classic: BFL Prep (WA) vs. Miami Sr (FL)

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
