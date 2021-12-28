The Beach Ball Classic pits two regional teams in Bishop O’Connell (VA) and Myrtle Beach (SC) against each other in this fun matchup.

The Bishop O’Connell Knights (4-3) out of Arlington, Virginia take on the local Myrtle Beach Seahawks (4-6) in the Beach Ball Classic in the headline game. Both teams are looking for a win and to advance so they have bragging rights all season.

How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Bishop O'Connell (VA) vs. Myrtle Beach (SC) Today:

Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Game Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live Stream Beach Ball Classic: Bishop O'Connell (VA) vs. Myrtle Beach (SC) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

If Christian May can bring a high level of intensity and athleticism today, Bishop O’Connell might be tough to beat.

This season the Knights are averaging 72.7 points per game and giving up 65.3 points to their opponents. After a challenging 2-3 start to the season, they have won two games in a row.

Two of their losses came by 15 points, with a tough two-point loss mixed in there. When they are playing well, they crush teams by an average of 18.5 PPG.

On the other side, the Seahawks are averaging 53.9 PPG and giving up 60.3 points to their opponents.

It has been an erratic season for the Seahawks, not being able to win more than one game in a row and only scoring 60+ points in three games this season, all losses. The offense isn't rolling yet through 10 games. They will need to be sound offensively to beat a Knights team that is consistent offensively and rolling as of late.

Regional restrictions may apply.