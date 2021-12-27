Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Blue Ridge (Va.) vs. iSchool (Texas): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Beach Ball Classic kicks off with a battle between Blue Ridge and iSchool in boys high school basketball.
    The Blue Ridge Barons (8–2) come in as the No. 6-ranked team in Virgina and are on a roll, having won five in a row. They take on iSchool (6–5) out of Lewisville, Texas. The Cougars are not ranked in the top 25 in their state but are looking to make a statement in the Beach Ball Classic against some of the best teams in the country.

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Blue Ridge (Va.) vs. iSchool (Texas) Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Live Stream Beach Ball Classic: Blue Ridge (Va.) vs. iSchool (Texas) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Before losing its first two games of the season, Blue Ridge took care of business against St. Anne’s-Belfield with a 61–53 win.

    This season the Barons are averaging 72.1 points per game and giving up 50.6 points to their opponents. In wins, they are putting up 74.0 points and giving up 45.0 points per game to opponents.

    The Barons are led by Maliq Brown, who is committed to Syracuse and ranked as the No. 8 recruit in the state of Virginia. Brown was recruited by Syracuse, Georgetown, NC State and Murray State.

    On the other side, the Cougars are averaging 63.2 points per game and are giving up 66.2 points to their opponents.

    This season has been up and down for the Cougars, who have traded two-game winning streaks for two-game losing streaks and three-game losing streaks for three-game winning streaks.

    It is going to take a huge effort for the lower ranked team out of Texas to make waves this week at the Beach Ball Classic.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Beach Ball Classic: Blue Ridge (VA) vs. iSchool (TX)

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
