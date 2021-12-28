Skip to main content
    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Buchtel (Ohio) vs. Real Salt Lake (Utah): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Beach Ball Classic has some fun matchups, including this contest between Buchtel and Real Salt Lake.
    Author:

    The Buchtel boys basketball team (4–1), from Akron, Ohio, and Real Salt Lake Academy (11–5) from Herriman, Utah, square off in a battle of Griffins.

    An early-season loss to Pebblebrook fueled Real Salt Lake Academy to go on a six-game winning streak.

    Real Salt Lake Academy is averaging 77.5 points per game and giving up 60 points to their opponents. To start the season, they scored 296 points in their 3–0 start and only gave up 153 points.

    The school has dropped two games in a row by a total of 11 points, to Cyprus 68–67 and to Murray (60–50).

    Real Salt Lake Academy is led by Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a point guard that has committed to Purdue. He had Butler, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio State also pursuing him.

    The other Griffins out of Ohio are averaging 72.8 points per game and giving up 44.4 to their opponents. After a season-opening loss to Pickerington Central, they have been cruising, defeating all four opponents by an average of 36.7 points.

