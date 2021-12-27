How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Cannon (N.C.) vs. Evangel Christian (Ky.)

The Cannon Cougars (7–9) from Concord, N.C., take on the Evangel Christian Eagles (2–4) from Louisville. Cannon comes in as the No. 93 team in North Carolina, while Evangel Christian is ranked No. 127 in Kentucky.

How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Cannon (NC) vs. Evangel Christian (KY) Today:

Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

Game Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live Stream Beach Ball Classic: Cannon (NC) vs. Evangel Christian (KY) on fuboTV:

Earlier this season, Evangel Christian was crushed by Kenwood (Illinois), the No. 30 ranked team in the country per MaxPreps.

This season, the Eagles have played six games and are only scoring 50.0 points per game, while allowing 64.1 points to their opponents. After an 0–3 start to the season, the Eagles are slowly turning things around, having won two of their last three games.

On the other side, the Cougars are averaging 63.1 points per game and are allowing 66.3 points to their opponents. They have lost five of their last seven games, all by 13 or more points. They have not found a great rhythm after their 3–1 start.

The Cougars are led by senior D.J. Nix, who is the No. 9 ranked recruit in the state of North Carolina. He is weighing his college decisions between Appalachian State, Boston College and Washington State.

