    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Cannon (N.C.) vs. Evangel Christian (Ky.): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Beach Ball Classic showcases a matchup between Cannon and Evangel Christian in boys high school basketball.
    The Cannon Cougars (7–9) from Concord, N.C., take on the Evangel Christian Eagles (2–4) from Louisville. Cannon comes in as the No. 93 team in North Carolina, while Evangel Christian is ranked No. 127 in Kentucky.

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Cannon (NC) vs. Evangel Christian (KY) Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 5:15 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Live Stream Beach Ball Classic: Cannon (NC) vs. Evangel Christian (KY) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Earlier this season, Evangel Christian was crushed by Kenwood (Illinois), the No. 30 ranked team in the country per MaxPreps.

    This season, the Eagles have played six games and are only scoring 50.0 points per game, while allowing 64.1 points to their opponents. After an 0–3 start to the season, the Eagles are slowly turning things around, having won two of their last three games.

    On the other side, the Cougars are averaging 63.1 points per game and are allowing 66.3 points to their opponents. They have lost five of their last seven games, all by 13 or more points. They have not found a great rhythm after their 3–1 start.

    The Cougars are led by senior D.J. Nix, who is the No. 9 ranked recruit in the state of North Carolina. He is weighing his college decisions between Appalachian State, Boston College and Washington State.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

