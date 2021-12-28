Skip to main content
    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Liberty Heights (N.C.) vs. Our Savior Lutheran (N.Y.): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Beach Ball Classic showcases a coastal matchup between Liberty Heights and Our Savior Lutheran.
    The No. 8 ranked team in North Carolina, Liberty Heights (8–1) out of Charlotte, takes on a tough opponent from New York City in Our Saviour Lutheran (7–4), the No. 1 ranked prep school in New York.

    The Beach Ball Classic offers the chance to see the best teams and players from different states collide.

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Liberty Heights (NC) vs. Our Savior Lutheran (NY) Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Live Stream Beach Ball Classic: Liberty Heights (NC) vs. Our Savior Lutheran (NY) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This season, the Our Saviour Lutheran Falcons are averaging 78.4 points per game and only allowing 70.0 to their opponents. They have rattled off four straight wins and will look to make a statement at the Beach Ball Classic.

    Liberty Heights has won seven games in a row behind a strong offense (71.4 points per game) and an even stronger defense (55.7 points allowed per game).

    Liberty Heights is a strong team that plays well together. Against a lackluster Falcons defense, Liberty Heights could come away with a huge win Tuesday at the Beach Ball Classic.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

