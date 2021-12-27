Skip to main content
    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Milton (GA) vs. Socastee (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Milton takes on Socastee in the Beach Ball Classic, battling it out on day one of this boys basketball tournament.
    Author:

    The Beach Ball Classic concludes its first night with Milton (5-4) vs. Socastee (9-3). The Eagles are the No. 39 ranked team in the country per MaxPreps.

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic: Milton (GA) vs. Socastee (SC) Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Live Stream Beach Ball Classic: Milton (GA) vs. Socastee (SC) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Milton kicked off the season with a huge win, knocking down 16 three-pointers in the win.

    This season the Braves are averaging 62.3 points per game and limiting their opponents to 55.3 points per game. They have gone 7-1 since their disappointing 2-2 start to the season.

    For the Eagles, they are averaging 67.6 PPG and giving up 59.1 points to their opponents through nine games. They have lost two games in a row and after a 3-1 start have gone 2-3 since then.

    The Eagles feature two of the Top 15 ranked players in the state of Georgia per MaxPreps with No. 1 ranked Bruce Thornton and No. 15 Kendall Campbell. Thornton is committed to Ohio State. Campbell has not committed just yet, but has Alabama, Appalachian State, George Mason, Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech on the list.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

