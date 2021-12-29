Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Prep: Balboa (CA) vs. Liberty Heights (NC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Will Balboa (CA) or Liberty Heights (NC) advance today in the Beach Ball Classic?
    On Tuesday, Balboa advanced in a very tightly contested game over Our Savior Lutheran to play the No. 8 ranked team in North Carolina, Liberty Heights (9-1) today with a chance advance in the Beach Ball Classic. Both teams won in closely contested games and have to turn around and do it again in a back-to-back here at the Beach Ball Classic. 

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Prep: Balboa (CA) vs. Liberty Heights (NC) today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Watch Beach Ball Classic, Prep: Balboa (CA) vs. Liberty Heights (NC) online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Liberty Height’s point guard Elijah Jamison is arguably the best player in the state and capable of putting this team on his back every day:

    In Balboa’s win, they came back after a very tough first quarter (2-10 score) to outscore their opponent 41-20 between the second and third quarter for the win. The nerves were definitely there in the first quarter for both teams, then Balboa turned it on.

    Balboa was led by Kyle Dickson with 19 points, five rebounds and two steals. He was an assassin from three and efficient overall shooting 6-for-10 from the field (and 4-of-6 from three).

    Most of Balboa’s offense came from isolation and individual play with only seven assists total. Something to keep an eye on with the defense that Liberty Height’s can play.

    For Liberty Heights, they jumped out to a six-point lead (15-9) after the first quarter, then just held on all the way to the final buzzer for the 55-53 win.

    They were led by Elijah Jamison with 18 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks. He scored all over the floor going 4-of-6 from two, 2-for-5 from three and 4-for-8 from the free-throw line to pace his team for the win.

    This should be another close, tightly contested defense affair with neither team having a clear advantage.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

