    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Prep: Blue Ridge (VA) vs Trinity Collegiate (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Day 3 of the Beach Ball Classic sees Blue Ridge Prep (VA) and Trinity Collegiate (SC) square off after advancing.
    The No. 6 ranked team in Virginia, the Blue Ridge Prep Barons (9-2), advanced in an easy, one-sided game on the second day of the Beach Ball Classic, while their opponent from South Carolina, ranked No. 2 in the state, the Trinity Collegiate Titans (10-0), won a close game on Day 1 as well. This will be one of, if not the best games in the Beach Ball Classic between two very good high school teams.

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Prep: Blue Ridge (VA) vs. Trinity Collegiate (SC) today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Watch Beach Ball Classic, Prep: Blue Ridge (VA) vs. Trinity Collegiate (SC) online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Trinity Collegiate has a really good player in combo guard LeBron Thomas who is putting on a show here at the Beach Ball Classic:

    In the Barons win on Monday, they took out iSchool (Texas) 75-43. Their defense was on plan all game, only allowing one player to get any sort of rhythm in Jason Thirdkill who scored 14 points on 5-7 shooting overall.

    Aside from that, the rest of the team combined to shoot 9-for-40 from the field and 1-of-14 from three.

    It was a nightmare for iSchool as they committed 20 turnovers on top of the bad shooting, burying their chances to win at the Beach Ball Classic.

    The Barons had three players in double figures, with three more scoring between 7-9 points for solid balance. Cam Brewer really led the way with 14 points, five assists and two rebounds in just 18 minutes of play.

    Their opponent, the Titans, played a much closer game defeating BFL Prep (Washington) 59-53, largely behind a strong third quarter.

    The Titans were led by LeBron Thomas who was awesome with 23 points, nine rebounds and four steals in 31 minutes. He was a force getting to the free-throw line (9-12) and playing both ends of the floor.

    Seeing the Barons' defense against Thomas and how the Titans react is going to be a fun watch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Beach Ball Classic, Prep: Blue Ridge (VA) vs. Trinity Collegiate (SC)

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
