    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Prep Championship: Blue Ridge (VA) vs Liberty Heights (NC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The night closes at the Beach Ball Classic with two championship games, starting with the Prep Championship between Blue Ridge Prep (VA) and Liberty Heights (NC).
    Author:

    Here we go, it is time for a championship game at the Beach Ball Classic between the two best teams in the prep categorization. Virginia’s Blue Ridge and North Carolina’s Liberty Heights have both won their two games and are looking to win a third tonight in the championship game. Who is going to come out on top today in South Carolina’s great high school basketball tournament?

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Prep Championship: Blue Ridge (VA) vs Liberty Heights (NC) today:

    Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Watch Beach Ball Classic, Prep Championship: Blue Ridge (VA) vs Liberty Heights (NC) online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Liberty Heights were challenged by Our Saviour Lutheran (NY) 55-53 on Day 2, but walked to the finals over Balboa (CA) in the semifinals:

    In their first game against Our Saviour Lutheran, Liberty Heights won with strong defense and the offense of Elijah Jamison.

    As a team, they forced 18 turnovers, did not foul (nine free-throw attempts for Our Saviour Lutheran), scored off turnovers (11 points) and got 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Jamison.

    Then, in Game 2, they just repeated what worked, forcing 21 turnovers (scoring 18 points), allowed 25.0% shooting for the game and were led by Jamison’s 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

    The team chipped in more with three players scoring between 8-10 points to balance out the offense.

    For Blue Ridge, it has been mostly a walk winning their first game over iSchool 75-43 and yesterday over Trinity Collegiate 58-42.

    Against iSchool, they forced 20 turnovers (scoring 26 points) and forced them to shoot 29.8% from the field overall.

    On offense, it was a balanced attack, with Cam Brewer (14 points and five assists) leading the way, but Devin Walker (11 points and two steals), Logan Rhoades (11 points), Maliq Brown (9 points, 10 rebounds and three steals) and Robby Matos (eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals) pacing the team.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Beach Ball Classic, Prep Championship: Blue Ridge (VA) vs. Liberty Heights (NC)

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    5:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
