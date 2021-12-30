It is Championship Thursday for the Beach Ball Classic with the prep school third-place game between Trinity Collegiate (SC) and Balboa (CA).

Trinity Collegiate of South Carolina or Balboa out of California will come away with the third-place trophy in the prep school classification this year at the Beach Ball Classic after they each won their first games, but fell short in the semifinals. They have both looked good in their showings here at the Beach Ball Classic and will be better overall teams when they go back to their regular local schedules to close out the season.

How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Prep: Trinity Collegiate (SC) vs Balboa (CA) today:

Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Trinity Collegiate were tripped up in their second game, but on Day 1, they took care of business against a game BFL Prep (WA) team:

In Trinity Collegiate’s win, they were fueled by LeBron Thomas putting up 23 points, nine rebounds and four steals. He was a force getting the free-throw line, finishing 9-for-12 from the stripe.

They are going to need another big game and performance from Thomas to close things out strong here today.

Balboa had a similar star performance in their first game with Kye Dickson lighting it up from three for 19 points and five rebounds on 4-for-6 from three.

Dickson could not get free and was hounded all game going 0-of-2 from the field (no three-point attempts) and five turnovers.

Both teams lost on Wednesday, with Trinity Collegiate falling 58-42 to a very strong Blue Ridge (VA) team and Balboa not finding any rhythm against Liberty Heights (NC), losing 60-37.

Today is an opportunity for these teams to rebound, pull themselves off the mat and finish with the third-place trophy.

