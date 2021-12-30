Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Prep: Trinity Collegiate (SC) vs Balboa (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    It is Championship Thursday for the Beach Ball Classic with the prep school third-place game between Trinity Collegiate (SC) and Balboa (CA).
    Author:

    Trinity Collegiate of South Carolina or Balboa out of California will come away with the third-place trophy in the prep school classification this year at the Beach Ball Classic after they each won their first games, but fell short in the semifinals. They have both looked good in their showings here at the Beach Ball Classic and will be better overall teams when they go back to their regular local schedules to close out the season.

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Prep: Trinity Collegiate (SC) vs Balboa (CA) today:

    Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium

    Watch Beach Ball Classic, Prep: Trinity Collegiate (SC) vs Balboa (CA) online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Trinity Collegiate were tripped up in their second game, but on Day 1, they took care of business against a game BFL Prep (WA) team:

    In Trinity Collegiate’s win, they were fueled by LeBron Thomas putting up 23 points, nine rebounds and four steals. He was a force getting the free-throw line, finishing 9-for-12 from the stripe.

    They are going to need another big game and performance from Thomas to close things out strong here today.

    Balboa had a similar star performance in their first game with Kye Dickson lighting it up from three for 19 points and five rebounds on 4-for-6 from three.

    Dickson could not get free and was hounded all game going 0-of-2 from the field (no three-point attempts) and five turnovers.

    Both teams lost on Wednesday, with Trinity Collegiate falling 58-42 to a very strong Blue Ridge (VA) team and Balboa not finding any rhythm against Liberty Heights (NC), losing 60-37.

    Today is an opportunity for these teams to rebound, pull themselves off the mat and finish with the third-place trophy. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Beach Ball Classic, Prep: Trinity Collegiate (SC) vs Balboa (CA)

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    1:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Prep: Trinity Collegiate (SC) vs. Balboa (CA)

    1 minute ago
    jalen-nailor-payton-thorne
    SI Guide

    Pitt, Michigan State Face Off in Peach Bowl

    19 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) dribbles against Seton Hall Pirates forward Alexis Yetna (10) in the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Maine vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) dribbles against Seton Hall Pirates forward Alexis Yetna (10) in the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rutgers vs. Maine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    38 minutes ago
    benfica
    Primeira Liga

    How to Watch Porto vs. Benfica

    38 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    59 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Reggie Perry (18) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battle for a rebound during the second half at Moda Center. The Jazz won the game 120-105. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy